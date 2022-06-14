Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.44 million Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.39 changed hands at -$0.51 or -7.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. SLDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -132.39% off its 52-week high of $14.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 12.21% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.68 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.89%, with the 5-day performance at -15.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -11.98% down.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $900k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $900k.

The 2022 estimates are for Solid Power Inc. earnings to increase by 119.50%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.50% of Solid Power Inc. shares while 21.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.23%. There are 21.71% institutions holding the Solid Power Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.88% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million SLDP shares worth $43.7 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 1.53 million shares worth $13.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 73265.0 shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 54857.0 shares worth around $0.44 million.