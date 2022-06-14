ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Shares Are Down -80.53% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.04 or -15.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.93M. PIXY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1178.26% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 26.09% up since then. When we look at ShiftPixy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.64 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3072 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -15.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.53%, with the 5-day performance at -25.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 13.84% up.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for ShiftPixy Inc. earnings to increase by 83.70%.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 14.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.08% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares while 14.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.88%. There are 14.17% institutions holding the ShiftPixy Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million PIXY shares worth $3.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.11 million.