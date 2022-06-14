SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.02 million SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.35M. SEAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -398.55% off its 52-week high of $3.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 4.35% up since then. When we look at SeaChange International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Analysts gave the SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEAC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SeaChange International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Instantly SEAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9184 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.00%, with the 5-day performance at -2.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is -17.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEAC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -334.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -334.78% for it to hit the projected low.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SeaChange International Inc. will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SeaChange International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $7.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.92 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.00%. The 2022 estimates are for SeaChange International Inc. earnings to increase by 72.80%.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 12 and September 16.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.61% of SeaChange International Inc. shares while 17.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.04%. There are 17.11% institutions holding the SeaChange International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.46% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million SEAC shares worth $2.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $1.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.89 million.