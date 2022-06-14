Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP).

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.10M. HAPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -831.58% off its 52-week high of $1.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 31.58% up since then. When we look at Happiness Development Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Instantly HAPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2280 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -5.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.68%, with the 5-day performance at 4.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is -5.05% down.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Happiness Development Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.55% over the past 6 months, a 1,533.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Happiness Development Group Limited earnings to decrease by -94.40%.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Development Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 17.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.39% of Happiness Development Group Limited shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.83%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the Happiness Development Group Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million HAPP shares worth $0.18 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 78780.0 shares worth $44896.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 6115.0 shares estimated at $2205.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.