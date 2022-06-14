PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.16 million PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.23 changed hands at -$0.41 or -4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $451.99M. PMVP’s last price was a discount, traded about -304.33% off its 52-week high of $37.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.49, which suggests the last value was -2.82% down since then. When we look at PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Instantly PMVP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -33.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.21 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.04%, with the 5-day performance at -33.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) is -24.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.31 days.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.40% over the past 6 months, a -33.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -44.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -66.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.10% per year.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.12% of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 117.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 134.24%. There are 117.96% institutions holding the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.08% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million PMVP shares worth $169.33 million.

Interwest Venture Management Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 3.23 million shares worth $67.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $22.21 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $22.16 million.