Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 19.26 million Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $54.41 changed hands at -$5.54 or -9.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.36B. PDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.93% off its 52-week high of $133.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.21, which suggests the last value was 57.34% up since then. When we look at Pinduoduo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.49 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 66.53 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -9.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.67%, with the 5-day performance at 1.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 58.95% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $450.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PDD’s forecast low is $273.47 with $711.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1207.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -402.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinduoduo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.48% over the past 6 months, a 27.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinduoduo Inc. will rise 204.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.08 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Pinduoduo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.11 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 83.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Pinduoduo Inc. earnings to increase by 190.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.34% per year.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares while 24.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.41%. There are 24.39% institutions holding the Pinduoduo Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 29.09 million PDD shares worth $1.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 21.13 million shares worth $847.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 7.22 million shares estimated at $432.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 5.76 million shares worth around $344.65 million.