Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.31 million Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.11 or -14.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.88M. NISN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2561.19% off its 52-week high of $17.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 20.9% up since then. When we look at Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 852.70K.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

Instantly NISN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -14.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.13%, with the 5-day performance at -12.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) is 8.85% up.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd earnings to increase by 165.80%.

NISN Dividends

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.60% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd shares while 25.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.60%. There are 25.51% institutions holding the Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.69% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million NISN shares worth $10.36 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.82% or 0.99 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 17432.0 shares estimated at $28065.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 11226.0 shares worth around $9538.0.