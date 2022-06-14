New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 9.85 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $17.10 changed hands at $0.89 or 5.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.64B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -480.7% off its 52-week high of $99.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.40, which suggests the last value was 50.88% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.47 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.57%, with the 5-day performance at 21.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 74.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDU’s forecast low is $11.70 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.58% for it to hit the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.65% over the past 6 months, a -8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will fall -227.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -655.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $806.52 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.90%. The 2022 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.81% per year.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 66.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.51%. There are 66.22% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.60% of the shares, roughly 10.12 million EDU shares worth $212.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 6.43 million shares worth $73.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $27.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $24.75 million.