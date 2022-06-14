Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $87.13 changing hands around $2.64 or 3.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.91B. MNST’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.64% off its 52-week high of $99.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.78, which suggests the last value was 17.62% up since then. When we look at Monster Beverage Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Instantly MNST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 90.96 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.03%, with the 5-day performance at -7.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is -1.39% down.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Monster Beverage Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.65% over the past 6 months, a 4.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Monster Beverage Corporation will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Monster Beverage Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.46 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Monster Beverage Corporation earnings to decrease by -2.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.46% per year.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.77% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares while 65.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.63%. There are 65.27% institutions holding the Monster Beverage Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.57% of the shares, roughly 29.5 million MNST shares worth $2.83 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.80% or 25.4 million shares worth $2.44 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 10.53 million shares estimated at $1.01 billion under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 7.96 million shares worth around $764.17 million.