Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.17. With the company’s per share price at $1.18 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.47M. MOGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -618.64% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 27.97% up since then. When we look at Mogo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.49K.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Instantly MOGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.50%, with the 5-day performance at -9.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is 13.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mogo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.03% over the past 6 months, a -9.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.27 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Mogo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $13.97 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Mogo Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.20%.

MOGO Dividends

Mogo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.89% of Mogo Inc. shares while 21.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.18%. There are 21.94% institutions holding the Mogo Inc. stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.78% of the shares, roughly 5.2 million MOGO shares worth $17.78 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 2.1 million shares worth $7.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $11.45 million under it, the former controlled 6.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $2.3 million.