Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR)

In the latest trading session, 4.94 million Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.02 changing hands around $9.52 or 14.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.93B. CLR’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.65% off its 52-week high of $73.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.40, which suggests the last value was 57.58% up since then. When we look at Continental Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended CLR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Continental Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.99.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Instantly CLR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 75.49 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 14.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.10%, with the 5-day performance at -9.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 13.54% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLR’s forecast low is $56.00 with $107.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Continental Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.46% over the past 6 months, a 159.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Continental Resources Inc. will rise 228.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 144.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.4 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Continental Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.12 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Continental Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 376.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.06% per year.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05. The 1.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 101.35% of Continental Resources Inc. shares while 13.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -983.88%. There are 13.28% institutions holding the Continental Resources Inc. stock share, with Smead Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 6.58 million CLR shares worth $294.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.50% or 5.46 million shares worth $244.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 6.35 million shares estimated at $351.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $101.15 million.