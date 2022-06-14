Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 33.08% Incline

In the last trading session, 6.15 million Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.31. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.43 or 33.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.83M. KAVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -882.66% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 69.94% up since then. When we look at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KAVL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 33.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 132.12%, with the 5-day performance at 29.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 142.98% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KAVL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $2.5 million.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.24% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares while 3.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.10%. There are 3.62% institutions holding the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 71670.0 KAVL shares worth $53415.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 52628.0 shares worth $39223.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.38 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 31106.0 shares worth around $91762.0.