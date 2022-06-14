Is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $69.12 changed hands at -$0.93 or -1.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $130.52B. TD’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.44% off its 52-week high of $86.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.81, which suggests the last value was 9.13% up since then. When we look at The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 76.35 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.65%, with the 5-day performance at -8.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is -0.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TD’s forecast low is $82.00 with $107.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.63% for it to hit the projected low.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Toronto-Dominion Bank share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.54% over the past 6 months, a 1.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.28 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $8.78 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings to increase by 20.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.40% per year.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 3.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.79. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares while 56.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.94%. There are 56.89% institutions holding the The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 144.62 million TD shares worth $11.09 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 144.62 million shares worth $11.09 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. With 23.65 million shares estimated at $1.89 billion under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 19.98 million shares worth around $1.6 billion.