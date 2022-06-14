Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $267.28 changing hands around $5.91 or 2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.62B. PXD’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.92% off its 52-week high of $288.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $125.41, which suggests the last value was 53.08% up since then. When we look at Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended PXD as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $8.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Instantly PXD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 287.56 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.15%, with the 5-day performance at -6.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is 6.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $309.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PXD’s forecast low is $270.00 with $422.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pioneer Natural Resources Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.24% over the past 6 months, a 155.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources Company will rise 235.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 109.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.02 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.91 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 71.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Pioneer Natural Resources Company earnings to increase by 810.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.40% per year.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05. The 1.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 92.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.73%. There are 92.20% institutions holding the Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.08% of the shares, roughly 21.96 million PXD shares worth $5.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 20.78 million shares worth $5.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 6.66 million shares estimated at $1.66 billion under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 6.65 million shares worth around $1.66 billion.