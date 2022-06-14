Is Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.84 changed hands at -$0.48 or -1.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.64B. OHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.71% off its 52-week high of $38.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.81, which suggests the last value was 10.88% up since then. When we look at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended OHI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) trade information

Instantly OHI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.39 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.29%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is 1.40% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OHI’s forecast low is $25.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.11% over the past 6 months, a -9.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $233.05 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $232.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $272.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. earnings to increase by 151.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.75% per year.

OHI Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 9.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.68. It is important to note, however, that the 9.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.07 per year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares while 69.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.66%. There are 69.39% institutions holding the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 34.82 million OHI shares worth $1.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 27.09 million shares worth $844.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.4 million shares estimated at $358.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million shares worth around $200.83 million.