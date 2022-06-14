Is Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 3.07 million Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $340.21M. MNMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -398.77% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 13.58% up since then. When we look at Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Analysts gave the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNMD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9875 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.41%, with the 5-day performance at -16.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 9.94% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNMD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1134.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.57% over the past 6 months, a 17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. earnings to increase by 8.70%.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.49% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares while 13.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.37%. There are 13.45% institutions holding the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.89% of the shares, roughly 16.43 million MNMD shares worth $18.24 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 5.73 million shares worth $7.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. With 7.95 million shares estimated at $8.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $3.14 million.