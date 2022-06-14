Is Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.8 million Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $1.48 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $455.01M. MMAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1370.27% off its 52-week high of $21.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 30.41% up since then. When we look at Meta Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.84%, with the 5-day performance at -13.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 21.31% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MMAT’s forecast low is $2.25 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -237.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Meta Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.72% over the past 6 months, a 53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 231.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.67 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Meta Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $596k and $624k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 348.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 363.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Meta Materials Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.70%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.44% of Meta Materials Inc. shares while 20.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.34%. There are 20.80% institutions holding the Meta Materials Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 17.58 million MMAT shares worth $43.26 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 14.03 million shares worth $23.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 13.47 million shares estimated at $22.49 million under it, the former controlled 4.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $7.78 million.