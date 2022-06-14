Investor Confidence Declines As Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Shares Lose -$0.28

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.61 changed hands at -$0.28 or -14.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $218.25M. XERS’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.32% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 22.36% up since then. When we look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Analysts gave the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -14.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.05%, with the 5-day performance at -22.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is 5.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XERS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -272.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.48% over the past 6 months, a 48.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 129.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $26.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.2 million and $9.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -98.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 178.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares while 41.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.87%. There are 41.77% institutions holding the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Caxton Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 6.31 million XERS shares worth $18.49 million.

Caxton Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 6.31 million shares worth $18.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $9.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $4.22 million.