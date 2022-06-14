Investing In Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $177.86M. SOLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.37% off its 52-week high of $4.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 11.89% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOLO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.28%, with the 5-day performance at -8.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -2.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $7.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -879.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -389.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.43% over the past 6 months, a -51.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 524.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $185.02k and $289.81k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 699.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 931.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to increase by 65.80%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.69% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 15.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.89%. There are 15.98% institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 24.57% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million SOLO shares worth $18.13 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 2.08 million shares worth $4.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. With 7.13 million shares estimated at $14.19 million under it, the former controlled 22.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.57 million.