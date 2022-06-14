Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.47 changed hands at -$0.32 or -8.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.24M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.99% off its 52-week high of $10.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 16.71% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.36 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.27%, with the 5-day performance at -19.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.78% over the past 6 months, a 25.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will rise 69.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 123.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.8 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.25 million and $2.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -88.40%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.53% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares while 34.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.66%. There are 34.83% institutions holding the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.05% of the shares, roughly 9.47 million INVZ shares worth $34.27 million.

Antara Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.04% or 6.77 million shares worth $42.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 3.05 million shares estimated at $12.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $4.86 million.