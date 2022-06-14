Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $9.35 changed hands at -$0.37 or -3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $424.21M. HDSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.08% off its 52-week high of $10.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 71.55% up since then. When we look at Hudson Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Instantly HDSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.76 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 110.59%, with the 5-day performance at -3.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 5.06% up.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hudson Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 132.59% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hudson Technologies Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hudson Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $85.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.07 million and $60.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 89.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Hudson Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 667.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

HDSN Dividends

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.31% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 65.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.38%. There are 65.64% institutions holding the Hudson Technologies Inc. stock share, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million HDSN shares worth $18.16 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 3.08 million shares worth $13.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $8.17 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $3.93 million.