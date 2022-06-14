Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 2.42 million Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.95 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $995.99M. GGPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.92% off its 52-week high of $16.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 2.51% up since then. When we look at Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) trade information

Instantly GGPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.14 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) is -3.21% down.

GGPI Dividends

Gores Guggenheim Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gores Guggenheim Inc. shares while 29.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.64%. There are 29.64% institutions holding the Gores Guggenheim Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million GGPI shares worth $40.07 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 3.12 million shares worth $36.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $5.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 43100.0 shares worth around $0.48 million.