Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.46 million Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.63 changed hands at -$0.38 or -12.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $583.94M. GENI’s last price was a discount, traded about -817.87% off its 52-week high of $24.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was -0.38% down since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GENI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genius Sports Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -12.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.39%, with the 5-day performance at -26.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -6.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GENI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -318.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Sports Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.03% over the past 6 months, a 86.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genius Sports Limited will rise 97.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.08 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Sports Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $83.88 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Genius Sports Limited earnings to increase by 89.10%.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.71% of Genius Sports Limited shares while 40.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.65%. There are 40.53% institutions holding the Genius Sports Limited stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 18.48 million GENI shares worth $140.43 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 12.76 million shares worth $96.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 6.92 million shares estimated at $44.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $30.67 million.