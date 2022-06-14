FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -28.21 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.59 million FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.50 changed hands at -$0.63 or -3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.74B. FSK’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.21% off its 52-week high of $23.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.71, which suggests the last value was -1.08% down since then. When we look at FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FSK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.66.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) trade information

Instantly FSK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.90 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.87%, with the 5-day performance at -7.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is -3.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FSK’s forecast low is $19.50 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FS KKR Capital Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.89% over the past 6 months, a 1.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FS KKR Capital Corp. will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370.37 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that FS KKR Capital Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $373.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $167.63 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 120.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.55%. The 2022 estimates are for FS KKR Capital Corp. earnings to decrease by -2.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

FSK Dividends

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 13.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 13.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 12.98 per year.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares while 36.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.81%. There are 36.74% institutions holding the FS KKR Capital Corp. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.85% of the shares, roughly 16.63 million FSK shares worth $348.16 million.

Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 14.0 million shares worth $293.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $66.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $19.11 million.