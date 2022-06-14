Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 4.63 million Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.64 changed hands at -$0.71 or -11.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $881.32M. UUUU’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.95% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the last value was 23.4% up since then. When we look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.62 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -11.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.08%, with the 5-day performance at -14.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 7.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.43 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Fuels Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.88% over the past 6 months, a 17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Fuels Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 302.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $700k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Fuels Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $700k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $486k and $384k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Energy Fuels Inc. earnings to increase by 30.40%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares while 36.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.16%. There are 36.58% institutions holding the Energy Fuels Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.07% of the shares, roughly 7.92 million UUUU shares worth $72.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 7.82 million shares worth $71.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 7.03 million shares estimated at $43.35 million under it, the former controlled 4.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 3.44% of the shares, roughly 5.38 million shares worth around $43.96 million.