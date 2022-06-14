Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.04 changed hands at -$0.18 or -8.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.15M. EKSO’s current price is a discount, trading about -189.22% off its 52-week high of $5.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 521.70K.

Analysts gave the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EKSO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) trade information

Instantly EKSO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.95 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -8.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.23%, with the 5-day performance at 16.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) is 32.93% up.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.41% over the past 6 months, a -13.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. will fall -26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -53.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.66 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 59.90%.

EKSO Dividends

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.69% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares while 19.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.90%. There are 19.17% institutions holding the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million EKSO shares worth $1.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.48 million.