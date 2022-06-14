Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 3.43 million Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $10.39 changed hands at -$1.07 or -9.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38B. DVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.87% off its 52-week high of $21.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 30.13% up since then. When we look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DVAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Instantly DVAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.99 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.15%, with the 5-day performance at -13.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is 31.10% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DVAX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -188.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynavax Technologies Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.06% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynavax Technologies Corporation will rise 1,000.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 225.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150.56 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $173.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.59 million and $108.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 262.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 172.60%.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 79.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.13%. There are 79.90% institutions holding the Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 16.21 million DVAX shares worth $228.04 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 8.41 million shares worth $118.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 8.0 million shares estimated at $103.76 million under it, the former controlled 6.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 6.33% of the shares, roughly 8.0 million shares worth around $103.76 million.