DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.97% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.72 changing hands around $0.66 or 0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.74B. DXCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.9% off its 52-week high of $164.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.89, which suggests the last value was 2.66% up since then. When we look at DexCom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Analysts gave the DexCom Inc. (DXCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DXCM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. DexCom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Instantly DXCM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 77.71 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.30%, with the 5-day performance at -8.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is -12.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DXCM’s forecast low is $90.75 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.06% for it to hit the projected low.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DexCom Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.94% over the past 6 months, a -69.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $697.13 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that DexCom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $763.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $595.1 million and $650.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.70%. The 2022 estimates are for DexCom Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.00% per year.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 01.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of DexCom Inc. shares while 98.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.14%. There are 98.74% institutions holding the DexCom Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 43.01% of the shares, roughly 42.2 million DXCM shares worth $5.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 34.39% or 33.75 million shares worth $4.32 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 11.21 million shares estimated at $1.43 billion under it, the former controlled 11.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 8.98% of the shares, roughly 8.82 million shares worth around $1.13 billion.