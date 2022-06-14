Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 9.48 million Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.86 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.15B. CS’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.03% off its 52-week high of $10.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.91, which suggests the last value was -0.85% down since then. When we look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.61 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Instantly CS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.25 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.91%, with the 5-day performance at -14.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is -4.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credit Suisse Group AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.20% over the past 6 months, a 400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Credit Suisse Group AG earnings to decrease by -163.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.40% per year.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares while 3.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.89%. There are 3.89% institutions holding the Credit Suisse Group AG stock share, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.13% of the shares, roughly 30.08 million CS shares worth $289.95 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 4.94 million shares worth $47.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund. With 13.69 million shares estimated at $130.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $19.92 million.