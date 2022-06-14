Could Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.33 changed hands at -$1.77 or -2.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.35B. PEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.28% off its 52-week high of $75.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.96, which suggests the last value was 3.86% up since then. When we look at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) trade information

Instantly PEG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 68.15 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.44%, with the 5-day performance at -7.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is -7.60% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.10% over the past 6 months, a -4.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will fall -2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.72 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.87 billion and $1.9 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated earnings to decrease by -134.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

PEG Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28. The 3.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.34 per year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 72.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.92%. There are 72.80% institutions holding the Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 47.25 million PEG shares worth $3.31 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 42.5 million shares worth $2.84 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. With 14.37 million shares estimated at $959.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 12.96 million shares worth around $864.7 million.