Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.42 changed hands at -$0.87 or -4.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.26B. CRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.92% off its 52-week high of $22.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 71.01% up since then. When we look at Comstock Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.11 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 126.08%, with the 5-day performance at -13.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 27.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 112.92% over the past 6 months, a 209.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Resources Inc. will rise 227.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 182.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $565.6 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Comstock Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $670.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $343.69 million and $417.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Comstock Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -188.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.26% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares while 33.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.10%. There are 33.03% institutions holding the Comstock Resources Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.75% of the shares, roughly 8.73 million CRK shares worth $113.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.10% or 7.23 million shares worth $94.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.84 million shares estimated at $89.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $31.54 million.