Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.04 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.85B. SBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.55% off its 52-week high of $11.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.76, which suggests the last value was 28.36% up since then. When we look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Instantly SBS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.14 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.04%, with the 5-day performance at -13.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is -6.32% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo earnings to increase by 136.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.71% per year.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares while 11.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.83%. There are 11.82% institutions holding the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 5.72 million SBS shares worth $56.21 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 5.66 million shares worth $55.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $44.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $27.74 million.