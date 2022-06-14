Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 4.83 million Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.85 changed hands at $1.3 or 28.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $689.07M. CISO’s last price was a discount, traded about -754.7% off its 52-week high of $50.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 55.38% up since then. When we look at Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 669.08K.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.00 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 28.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.00%, with the 5-day performance at -35.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is 18.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.50% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares while 1.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.70%. There are 1.43% institutions holding the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million CISO shares worth $2.54 million.

MAI Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 20500.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.