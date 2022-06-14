Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.10 changed hands at -$1.84 or -26.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $389.03M. CRBU’s last price was a discount, traded about -540.2% off its 52-week high of $32.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was -9.61% down since then. When we look at Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 799.87K.

Analysts gave the Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRBU as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Instantly CRBU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -38.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.32 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -26.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.20%, with the 5-day performance at -38.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is -37.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRBU’s forecast low is $19.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -664.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -272.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caribou Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.76% over the past 6 months, a 27.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caribou Biosciences Inc. will rise 76.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.82 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.48 million and $3.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Caribou Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -249.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.30% per year.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.11% of Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares while 56.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.81%. There are 56.71% institutions holding the Caribou Biosciences Inc. stock share, with PFM Health Sciences, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.74% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million CRBU shares worth $61.75 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.47% or 3.32 million shares worth $50.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $8.62 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $7.76 million.