Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.81 million Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.78 changed hands at -$0.27 or -8.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $744.12M. GOEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -380.22% off its 52-week high of $13.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 8.27% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -8.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.99%, with the 5-day performance at -12.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -7.33% down.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canoo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.30% over the past 6 months, a -40.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canoo Inc. will fall -2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -45.70% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Canoo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Canoo Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.70%.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.66% of Canoo Inc. shares while 38.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.54%. There are 38.53% institutions holding the Canoo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 11.9 million GOEV shares worth $91.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.21% or 7.72 million shares worth $42.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.73 million shares estimated at $28.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $25.89 million.