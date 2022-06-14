Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Shares Are Down -41.67% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 23.37 million Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.04 or -8.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $214.76M. CEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -870.0% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 34.0% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 41.04 million.

Analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -8.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.67%, with the 5-day performance at -18.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -17.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 100.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CEI’s forecast low is $781250.00 with $781250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156249900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -156249900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Camber Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 39.10%.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Camber Energy Inc. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.72%. There are 6.67% institutions holding the Camber Energy Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 22.62 million CEI shares worth $19.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.40% or 11.01 million shares worth $9.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF. With 7.11 million shares estimated at $6.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $3.53 million.