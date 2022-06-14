Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $520.39 changing hands around $2.77 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $214.80B. AVGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.24% off its 52-week high of $677.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $455.71, which suggests the last value was 12.43% up since then. When we look at Broadcom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Analysts gave the Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AVGO as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Broadcom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Instantly AVGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 576.27 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.21%, with the 5-day performance at -7.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is -9.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $699.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVGO’s forecast low is $600.00 with $780.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadcom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.06% over the past 6 months, a 31.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Broadcom Inc. will rise 37.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.33 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Broadcom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $8.73 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Broadcom Inc. earnings to increase by 137.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.74% per year.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 31 and September 05. The 3.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 16.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of Broadcom Inc. shares while 83.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.08%. There are 83.07% institutions holding the Broadcom Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 36.98 million AVGO shares worth $23.28 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 33.46 million shares worth $21.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.77 million shares estimated at $9.93 billion under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 11.23 million shares worth around $7.07 billion.