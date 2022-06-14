Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Disappoints Wall Street With -10.04% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.91. With the company’s per share price at $14.24 changed hands at -$1.59 or -10.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $666.15M. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.1% off its 52-week high of $49.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.84, which suggests the last value was 2.81% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.45 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -10.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.28%, with the 5-day performance at -12.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -5.19% down.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blink Charging Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.02% over the past 6 months, a -15.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co. will fall -18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.34 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.36 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Blink Charging Co. earnings to decrease by -121.40%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.83% of Blink Charging Co. shares while 34.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.36%. There are 34.78% institutions holding the Blink Charging Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million BLNK shares worth $64.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 1.82 million shares worth $48.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $26.7 million under it, the former controlled 4.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $22.0 million.