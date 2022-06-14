Are Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.22 changing hands around $0.27 or 1.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.38B. EQH’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.61% off its 52-week high of $37.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.73, which suggests the last value was 1.87% up since then. When we look at Equitable Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Instantly EQH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.78 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.86%, with the 5-day performance at -12.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is -2.22% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equitable Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.78% over the past 6 months, a -7.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Equitable Holdings Inc. will rise 11.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.51 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Equitable Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.47 billion and $3.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 20.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.77% per year.

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 3.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Equitable Holdings Inc. shares while 103.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.14%. There are 103.70% institutions holding the Equitable Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.82% of the shares, roughly 45.03 million EQH shares worth $1.48 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 39.29 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. With 11.51 million shares estimated at $377.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million shares worth around $328.75 million.