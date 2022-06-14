Are Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.82 changed hands at -$0.18 or -4.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $579.26M. CRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.47% off its 52-week high of $8.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 34.29% up since then. When we look at Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 827.37K.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.34 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -4.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.52%, with the 5-day performance at -30.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is -5.91% down.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.38% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares while 1.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.39%. There are 1.45% institutions holding the Charge Enterprises Inc. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 40000.0 CRGE shares worth $0.2 million.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 15000.0 shares worth $52800.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.