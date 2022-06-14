Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 6.35 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.11 changed hands at -$3.48 or -8.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.53B. AR’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.78% off its 52-week high of $48.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.91, which suggests the last value was 72.1% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.05 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.80 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -8.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 143.37%, with the 5-day performance at -7.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 32.35% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AR’s forecast low is $37.00 with $73.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 144.63% over the past 6 months, a 335.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise 1,007.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 689.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.59 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 87.00%.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.01% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 80.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.51%. There are 80.55% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 28.52 million AR shares worth $499.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 26.22 million shares worth $458.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.59 million shares estimated at $132.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million shares worth around $117.59 million.