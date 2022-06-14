An Overview Of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)

In the last trading session, 21.49 million DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.03 changed hands at -$2.07 or -15.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.09B. DKNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -485.49% off its 52-week high of $64.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 11.42% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 23.59 million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.65 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -15.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.85%, with the 5-day performance at -15.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -2.99% down.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DraftKings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.73% over the past 6 months, a 4.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DraftKings Inc. will fall -5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $425.42 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that DraftKings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $420.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.80% per year.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.73% or 23.42 million shares worth $455.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.47 million shares estimated at $342.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 8.66 million shares worth around $237.99 million.