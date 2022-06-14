An Overview Of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT)

In the last trading session, 23.81 million Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $8.74 changed hands at $0.87 or 11.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $252.41M. COGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.54% off its 52-week high of $11.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.79, which suggests the last value was 56.64% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 97.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.89 on Monday, 06/13/22 added 11.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.86%, with the 5-day performance at 97.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is 122.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cogent Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.30% over the past 6 months, a -32.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cogent Biosciences Inc. will fall -27.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cogent Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 88.50%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares while 96.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.45%. There are 96.44% institutions holding the Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Eventide Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million COGT shares worth $30.16 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 3.19 million shares worth $27.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.51 million shares estimated at $30.16 million under it, the former controlled 7.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $7.89 million.