Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.07 or -26.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.77M. ADTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1875.0% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was -20.0% down since then. When we look at Aditxt Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 592.85K.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Instantly ADTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -26.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.47%, with the 5-day performance at -30.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) is -25.78% down.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aditxt Inc. will rise 123.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 126.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39,652.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aditxt Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $10.43 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Aditxt Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.30%.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 13.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.26% of Aditxt Inc. shares while 9.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.15%. There are 9.62% institutions holding the Aditxt Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million ADTX shares worth $0.67 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 1.23 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $63446.0.