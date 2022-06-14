Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.67M. ACOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1666.67% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.58K.

Analysts gave the Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACOR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Instantly ACOR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4005 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.94%, with the 5-day performance at 16.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is -44.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 85300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACOR’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2677.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2677.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.16 million and $28.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 20.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.00% per year.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares while 26.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.10%. There are 26.74% institutions holding the Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.39% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million ACOR shares worth $1.71 million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 0.65 million shares worth $1.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.4 million.