10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.39 million 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.95 changed hands at -$3.44 or -8.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.41B. TXG’s last price was a discount, traded about -465.6% off its 52-week high of $208.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.76, which suggests the last value was 0.51% up since then. When we look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TXG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 10x Genomics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Instantly TXG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 47.21 on Monday, 06/13/22 subtracted -8.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.19%, with the 5-day performance at -17.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is -9.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TXG’s forecast low is $80.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -211.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.51% for it to hit the projected low.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 10x Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.51% over the past 6 months, a -71.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 10x Genomics Inc. will fall -240.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $127.7 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that 10x Genomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $168.54 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for 10x Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 90.20%.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.44% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares while 98.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.35%. There are 98.87% institutions holding the 10x Genomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.75% of the shares, roughly 9.16 million TXG shares worth $696.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 8.02 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $218.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $195.82 million.