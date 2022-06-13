Why Should You Invest In Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $2.09 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.29M. SUNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -463.16% off its 52-week high of $11.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 41.15% up since then. When we look at Sunworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.44 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.92%, with the 5-day performance at 14.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 50.36% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUNW’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunworks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.68% over the past 6 months, a 24.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunworks Inc. will fall -36.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sunworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $36.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.17 million and $33.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 365.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Sunworks Inc. earnings to increase by 3.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of Sunworks Inc. shares while 14.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.90%. There are 14.80% institutions holding the Sunworks Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.11% of the shares, roughly 2.33 million SUNW shares worth $7.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.68% or 1.21 million shares worth $3.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.09 million shares estimated at $4.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $2.34 million.