Why Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.40 changed hands at -$4.76 or -12.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.41B. BROS’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.63% off its 52-week high of $81.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.05, which suggests the last value was 41.72% up since then. When we look at Dutch Bros Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BROS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dutch Bros Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.49 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -12.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.43%, with the 5-day performance at -17.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BROS’s forecast low is $30.00 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dutch Bros Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.68% over the past 6 months, a -30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $183.47 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Dutch Bros Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $192.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Dutch Bros Inc. earnings to decrease by -325.10%.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.91% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares while 57.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.48%. There are 57.42% institutions holding the Dutch Bros Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.19% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million BROS shares worth $225.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.56% or 1.81 million shares worth $91.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 0.67 million shares estimated at $35.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $34.96 million.