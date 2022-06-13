Why Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.07 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.15 or -9.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.03B. ARVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1561.59% off its 52-week high of $22.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 0.72% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.39 million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -9.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.38%, with the 5-day performance at -11.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 5.52% up.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.54% of Arrival shares while 16.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.20%. There are 16.19% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 30.37 million ARVL shares worth $225.35 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 30.24 million shares worth $224.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 15.55 million shares estimated at $54.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $17.15 million.