Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 2.82 million Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changed hands at -$0.48 or -21.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $401.40M. VLTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -728.9% off its 52-week high of $14.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 4.62% up since then. When we look at Volta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Analysts gave the Volta Inc. (VLTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VLTA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Volta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Instantly VLTA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.47 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -21.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.89%, with the 5-day performance at -6.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) is 24.16% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VLTA’s forecast low is $1.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -304.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Volta Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.49% over the past 6 months, a 77.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 124.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.28 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Volta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $13.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Volta Inc. earnings to decrease by -315.90%.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.66% of Volta Inc. shares while 19.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.69%. There are 19.32% institutions holding the Volta Inc. stock share, with Pictet Asset Management SA the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.48% of the shares, roughly 5.82 million VLTA shares worth $42.74 million.

Pictet Asset Management SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 5.82 million shares worth $42.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $11.9 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $7.99 million.